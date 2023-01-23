POCATELLO — A 44-year-old local man was charged with a felony Sunday after police say he spit on a detention deputy at the Bannock County Jail.
Levi Miles Thomas, of Pocatello, faces one count of propelling bodily fluid at certain personnel, following the incident.
Pocatello police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Center Street for the report of a disturbance around 1:25 p.m. Sunday where they located Thomas standing with one shoe on, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
The officer asked Thomas if he needed assistance and he replied that he had cut his foot and that he needed an ambulance, police said.
Thomas told the officers that he drank half of a bottle of vodka and several beers before removing various items from his pockets and throwing them on the ground, according to police.
Thomas then asked the officers if they would place him in handcuffs so that he would not hurt anyone and an ambulance arrived on scene, police said.
Thomas began yelling at the emergency medical personnel, repeatedly telling the officers that he was the rapper G-Eazy, resulting in officers placing him in protective custody and transporting him to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello to sober up, police said.
At the jail, Thomas spit on the face of one of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies while he was being led inside the jail, police said.
Thomas was subsequently charged with felony battery on a correctional officer and booked inside the jail.
Thomas appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $25,000.
Prosecutors on Monday filed a motion to change the initial charge against Thomas from felony battery on a certain personnel to felony propelling bodily fluid at certain personnel. Thomas will be back in court on Tuesday for a new arraignment hearing.
If convicted of the propelling bodily fluid at certain personnel charge, Thomas faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
