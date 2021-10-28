Editor's Note: This article incorrectly stated that Trenton Powell's daughter was charged in connection to the case. She was not charged and the story has been corrected.
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was federally indicted Tuesday on 11 child sex crime charges two weeks after a deputy prosecutor in Bannock County said they were possibly forthcoming, according to court records.
Trenton Jared Powell, 42, has been indicted on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor child, two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor child and three counts of receiving child pornography, according to charging documents the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.
The indictment alleges Powell “did knowingly...coerce a minor child...a female known to him and born in 1995...to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct.”
These allegations are said to have occurred six different times — four times on or between Oct. 9, 2010, and June 20, 2012; once on Feb. 14, 2012, and again on March 11, 2012, court records say.
Each one of these six crimes carry a maximum penalty of between 15 and 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Further, the indictment says Powell “did knowingly attempt to...coerce a minor child...a female known to him and born in 1995...to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct.”
These two allegations are said to have occurred between Oct. 9, 2010, and Sept. 5, 2011, as well as between Oct. 9, 2010, and June 20, 2012, court records say.
Each one of these two crimes carry a maximum penalty of between 15 and 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
The indictment also alleges that on Oct. 9, 2010, and again on Feb. 14, 2012, Powell “did knowingly receive one or more obscene visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”
Each one of these two crimes carry a maximum penalty of between 5 and 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Bannock County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Erin Tognetti told 6th District Judge Aaron Thompson during an Oct. 13 preliminary hearing for Powell that her office has been in communication with U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators about Powell facing federal child porn charges that carry a mandatory minimum 15-year prison sentence.
The Bannock County Prosecutor's Office confirmed Powell was federally indicted and arrested, but declined further comment on the federal case as it is not within its jurisdiction.
Charging documents did not give any additional details about the alleged crimes against Powell, but the Idaho State Journal has previously reported on state charges filed against Powell in both December 2020 and additional felony charges that were filed in early October.
The now-adult victim that testified in those cases during preliminary hearings has previously said that Powell used his cell phone to record the instances in which he sexually abused her.
Powell was arrested on the federal charges Wednesday and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. Wednesday marked Powell’s third arrest in less than a year after having posted bond twice in relation to the state allegations.
Additionally, Powell, his wife and his son have each been charged with felony conspiracy in Bannock County for overtly working together in an attempt to wipe all of the data from Powell’s iPhone and cloud storage account while he was initially incarcerated following his first arrest in December 2020.
If convicted of the felony charges for attempting to destroy evidence and conspiracy to destroy evidence, Powell, his wife and his son each face up to 10 years in prison and up to $20,000 in fines.
In total, Powell faces no less than 135 years and up to 300 years in prison if convicted of all the federal charges against him.