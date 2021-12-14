POCATELLO — A 39-year-old local man was arrested Saturday after allegedly leading Bannock County Sheriff's Office deputies in a high-speed pursuit near Pocatello.
Seth Odell Stacey of Pocatello was charged with felony eluding and misdemeanor possession of an open alcoholic beverage container following the incident, which began to unfold around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, sheriff deputies said in an incident report the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
While patrolling the area of North Rio Vista and West Tyhee roads, a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a blue 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling southbound on Rio Vista Road with only one functioning headlight, deputies said.
After pulling the vehicle information, the deputy realized he had encountered the same SUV a couple of weeks ago during a traffic stop in which Stacey was driving the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy was aware that Stacey had an active warrant out of Bannock County for failing to appear in court for a previous petit theft charge, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle near West Siphon and North Rio Vista roads, but the driver, later identified as Stacey, refused to stop and continued west on Siphon road, deputies said.
Stacey turned onto North Laughran Road and reached speeds in excess of 70 mph on a street marked at 35 mph, according to deputies. Stacey allegedly ran numerous stop signs, passed multiple motorists in no-passing zones and continued to elude police at a high rate of speed, deputies said.
Fort Hall police equipped with spike strips were waiting for the vehicle near the intersection of Edmo and Hawthorne roads and deployed the device successfully, according to the sheriff’s office.
Stacey continued to drive the vehicle on a dirt road at speeds that dropped to 10 to 15 mph and eventually the car came to a rest with four flat tires, deputies said.
Stacey was ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint and subsequently taken into custody without further incident, according to deputies.
Stacey told the deputy that he had consumed one large alcoholic beverage, the sheriff’s office said. When the deputy asked when Stacey drank the alcohol he said he had not been drinking at all until the officer attempted to pull him over so he began drinking while the deputy was pursuing him, deputies said.
Stacey was transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he currently remains incarcerated with a $50,000 bond that was set during an arraignment hearing in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste on Monday, according to court records.
Stacey is due back in court on Dec. 21 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony eluding and misdemeanor open container charges, Stacey faces over five years in prison and a fine of up to $51,000.