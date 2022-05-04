IDAHO FALLS — A local man is facing several felonies and misdemeanors after he reportedly battered and threatened to kill a pregnant woman.
A probable cause affidavit states Brandon Maisey, 37, of Idaho Falls, choked the victim, chased her around her property and fought with officers when they arrived to intervene, kicking one of them in the arm.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded to the residence on April 30 at 2:20 p.m. When they arrived, two men, including Maisey, were fighting on the front porch.
After the officers broke up the fight, Maisey continued to struggle and fight with officers. During the struggle, he kicked one of the officers. The affidavit does not state if the officer was injured, though he continued to work at the scene after Maisey was placed into a police car.
The victim said Maisey had entered her house without permission. She said he swallowed several pills, later identified as medication for anxiety and insomnia.
The victim said she called 911, as she had previously requested a civil protection order against Maisey. She later told police she tried to leave the residence without drawing Maisey’s attention.
Maisey reportedly overheard the victim, followed her outside, threw her phone against the ground and repeatedly stomped on it. An officer reported finding the phone outside, broken into several pieces.
The victim said Maisey then put her into a chokehold with his forearm, then threw her against the ground and began choking her with his hands. She said she was able to kick Maisey off of her and attempted to flee. Maisey reportedly grabbed her from behind and choked her a third time. She said he slammed her against a pillar multiple times, then threw her against the ground.
Maisey then reportedly tried to pick the victim up. She said she bit him to escape again.
The victim said she yelled to Maisey that she was pregnant. The affidavit states she told police Maisey, “repeated multiple times that he was going to kill her.”
Maisey grabbed the victim a third time when a man arrived and intervened. The man was reportedly still fighting with Maisey when police arrived.
Maisey was taken to an unspecified hospital due to the pills he had taken. He has since been booked into Bonneville County Jail. He has been charged with attempted strangulation (punishable with up to 15 years in prison), felony domestic battery (up to 10 years in prison) and battery on a law enforcement officer (up to five years in prison). He was also charged malicious injury to property, resisting arrest, and intentional destruction of a telecommunication line, all misdemeanor.
Bail in the case has been set at $30,000. A no-contact order has been issued between Maisey and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 13 in Bonneville County Court.