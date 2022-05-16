POCATELLO — A 54-year-old local man was recently convicted of sexually abusing an underage girl for two years between 2017 and 2019, court records show.
Chad Leon Willingham, of Pocatello, was convicted of one count of felony lewd conduct following a two-day jury trial held in Bannock County late last month.
The trial saw a total of four witnesses testify, which included Willingham taking the stand in his own defense. A total of three exhibits were published to the jury, court records show.
Willingham was charged with felony lewd conduct on May 13, 2021, following an investigation by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office began investigating the case on May 12, 2021, after a social worker contacted the office to report the sexual abuse of the underage girl, the affidavit states. The social worker reported the victim suffered sexual abuse in multiple states including Idaho.
The girl participated in a forensic interview at a local child advocacy center on May 13, 2021, in which she described numerous instances in which Willingham sexually abused her during a period lasting at least two years, according to the affidavit.
Willingham also came up with odd nicknames for the girl’s body parts, the affidavit states.
He was arrested on May 13, 2021, and incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
The local jury of 12 people returned a guilty verdict against Willingham after deliberating for about three hours, court records show.
Willingham was remanded back into the custody of the jail following the hearing and ordered to complete a psychosexual evaluation.
The results of that analysis will be paired with a presentence investigation report to determine how likely it is that Willingham commits crimes again in the future. Both reports play a significant role during Willingham's sentencing hearing.
Willingham is scheduled to appear in front of 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli on July 12 for a sentencing hearing.