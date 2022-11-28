Timothy David Viles

Timothy David Viles

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local man convicted of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl for two years was recently sentenced to serve at least the next 35 years in prison.

Sixth District Judge Javier Gabiola sentenced Timothy Viles, of Pocatello, to serve 35 years to life in prison during a hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse on Nov. 23.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.