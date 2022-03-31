POCATELLO — A local man is asking a judge to impose a more lenient sentence and appealing one of his cases to the Idaho Supreme Court after he was recently ordered to serve at least the next 10 years in prison for battering his mother last year and trying to intimidate her from cooperating with authorities, court records show.
Mitchell Paul Walker Ruchti, 41, of Pocatello, has filed a motion requesting that 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli reduce the prison sentence levied against him during a sentencing hearing held on March 10 after he reached a plea bargain with local prosecutors in January.
Ruchti pleaded guilty to charges associated with three criminal cases on Jan. 7, which included one felony count of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily injury, one felony count of intimidating a witness, two misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order and a probation violation associated with a felony driving under the influence conviction in 2019, according to court records.
In exchange for pleading guilty, Bannock County prosecutors agreed to dismiss three additional felony counts of intimidating a witness and one misdemeanor charge of violating a no-contact order as well as capping their sentencing recommendation at a unified 13 years in prison, court records show.
But the judge wasn't required to impose the prosecutors' recommended sentence and decided to invoke his own punishment.
During the sentencing hearing on March 10, Carnaroli imposed three prison sentences against Ruchti but ordered that he serve all three sentences at the same time, of which the longest was a unified 15-year prison term for the felony aggravated battery charge that requires Ruchti to serve at least 10 years in prison before being eligible for parole. The other two sentences were five years in prison for the felony intimidating a witness charge and a unified six year prison term for the probation violation associated with the 2019 felony DUI conviction. Ruchti was also ordered to serve one year in county jail for each of the no-contact order violations but received credit for those two years as he was incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail for that long while his other cases were being adjudicated.
In addition to filing a motion asking Carnaroli to reduce the sentences imposed for both felony convictions — the aggravated battery and intimidating a witness charges — Ruchti has also filed an appeal with the Idaho Supreme Court asking it to review the five-year prison sentence associated with the felony aggravated battery case, court records show.
Ruchti was originally arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery in July 2021 after he struck his mother several times, strangled her, dragged her through the house by her hair and slammed her into the floor, according to Pocatello police reports.
As a result of the attack Ruchti’s mother sustained a large bump protruding from the back of her head, strangulation marks on her neck, multiple lacerations to her face and arms, and significant bruising to her face, chest and arms, police said.
Ruchti was later charged with a second count of aggravated battery in October 2021 and was accused of striking his mother several times in the head and strangling her until she passed out, though that charge was ultimately dismissed.
When Pocatello police arrived at Ruchti’s mother’s house for the incident in October, she said Ruchti had been released from jail about a month prior in relation to the July case and had nowhere to go so he began staying with her, despite an existing no-contact order, police said.
Ruchti currently does not have a court date scheduled with Carnaroli for the motion for leniency, though an order to appoint him a public defender with the state appellate court was recently granted.
Ruchti will have to present his case to the Idaho Supreme Court to see if it will consider his appeal request. No date has been scheduled for that matter as well.