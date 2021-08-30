A 30-year-old local man faces up to life in prison after police say he sexually abused an underage girl at a Chubbuck home between October 2018 and February 2020.
Chadwick William Rivers, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 and sexual abuse of a child under 16, both felonies, for having sexual contact with a girl between the ages of 4 and 6 in a Chubbuck home between 2018 and 2020, according to the criminal complaint filed against him on Wednesday.
Chubbuck detectives began investigating the incident on June 26 after the mother of the underage girl, who now lives out of state, contacted police to report that her daughter had disclosed the inappropriate sexual contact, according to Chubbuck police reports.
The underage girl completed a forensic interview with authorities in her home state, which was recorded and provided to Chubbuck police detectives on June 29, police said. Chubbuck police detectives reviewed the video footage on June 30, which depicted the underage girl again disclosing how Rivers allegedly sexually abused her, police said.
Chubbuck Police detectives were able to reach Rivers by phone on July 7 and informed him of the allegations against him and requested he come into the police station for an interview, police said. Rivers told police he would need to verify with his boss when he could complete the interview and would call back, said police, adding that Rivers failed to call police back.
On July 26, Chubbuck police officers submitted the case to the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office for review and the two sex crime charges were ultimately filed against Rivers on Aug. 25.
Rivers was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello on Monday. He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste Monday afternoon, during which Rivers' bond was set at $100,000.
Rivers is due back in court on Sept. 7 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level in preparation that it goes to trial.
If convicted of the felony lewd conduct and sexual abuse of a child under 16 charges, Rivers faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.