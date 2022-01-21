POCATELLO — A 39-year-old local man has been charged with three felony counts of using a stolen bank card following a Pocatello police investigation last month, according to police and court records.
Lance Turnbull, of Pocatello, was arrested earlier this month and charged with 10 felony counts of fraudulent use of a financial card after allegedly stealing his boss’ credit card and using the card at numerous locations in Pocatello and Chubbuck, according to police.
The investigation began to unfold around 8 p.m. on Dec. 14 when the owner of a used car dealership in Pocatello contacted Pocatello police to report that his credit card company advised him of several purchases that he did not authorize, police said.
When the car dealership owner realized his business credit card had been stolen off his work desk he contacted police.
The owner provided the officer with the names of three employees who had access to the card, but identified Turnbull as the only individual who was on probation at the time, police said.
The stolen credit card had been used at eight different locations in the Gate City area, including Albertsons, Walmart, Tobacco Connection, Hobby Lobby and Outlaw Vapor, the owner told police.
The owner was able to review and obtain surveillance footage from one of the businesses that showed Turnbull using the card, police said.
When the owner confronted Turnbull about the theft and to fire him, Turnbull did not explicitly admit to stealing and using the card, but said, “I will pay you back,” according to police reports.
The Pocatello police officer informed the owner that what Turnbull allegedly did was considered a felony crime and that he would be forwarding the information over to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office for the review of criminal charges, police said.
Charges were filed against Turnbull on Jan. 7, the same day that he was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, according to court records.
Turnbull appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Jan. 12, during which Turnbull’s bond was set at $25,000.
Turnbull appeared in front of 6th District Judge Todd Garbett for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, during which the judge found there was sufficient evidence to elevate only three of the 10 felony charges from the magistrate to district court level for trial. Seven of the felony fraudulent use of a financial card charges were then dismissed, according to court records.
Turnbull remains incarcerated with a $25,000 bond and a trial date in the case has not yet been set.