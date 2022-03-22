POCATELLO — A 59-year-old Pocatello man has been charged with a felony after police say he attempted to strangle a local woman on Monday evening.
Timothy S. Patschull has been charged with attempted strangulation following a Pocatello police investigation, which began to unfold when officers were dispatched to a home on the 1900 block of South Fifth Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday.
Upon arrival, the woman told police that Patschull was intoxicated and refusing to leave the property, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
When the woman tried to tell Patschull he was no longer welcome at the residence, police say he grabbed her by the neck with both hands and pinned her down to a seat in the kitchen.
The woman had red marks on her neck consistent with being nearly strangled and Patschull admitted to police that a physical altercation between the two had occurred, police said.
Patschull was subsequently charged with felony attempted strangulation, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Patschull appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn for an arraignment hearing Tuesday, during which it was ordered that Patschull be released on his own recognizance. A no-contact order was issued between Patschull and the victim.
Patschull is due back in court on April 4 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony attempted strangulation charge, Patschull faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.