POCATELLO — A 40-year-old local man was arrested Wednesday after police say was found to be in possession of meth after a brief vehicle pursuit on Yellowstone Avenue.
Justin Joseph Lupo, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and felony eluding following an incident on May 18.
The incident began to unfold around 6 p.m. Wednesday when a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a man, later identified as Lupo, driving a white 1992 Toyota pickup truck on Knudsen Boulevard with fictitious license plates, according to an incident report the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.
The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic light but Lupo fled the scene from Knudsen Boulevard onto West Burnside avenue and then onto Yellowstone Avenue, deputies said, adding that Lupo didn’t stop for oncoming traffic.
Once on Yellowstone Avenue, Lupo drove into the opposite lane of travel heading south. A different deputy arrived on scene and blocked Lupo from the front. The initial deputy then blocked the back of Lupo’s vehicle, preventing him from driving forward or backward, police deputies said.
Lupo exited the vehicle and was preparing to flee on foot when the deputy in front exited his patrol car, drew his firearm and ordered Lupo to stop. Lupo was subsequently placed into handcuffs and detained in a patrol car, deputies said.
Deputies then searched the vehicle, and located two small bags of a white crystalline substance that tested positive for meth as well as a silicone container that contained suspected meth. Lupo also had an outstanding warrant related to a probation violation stemming from a 2017 felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Lupo was arrested, charged with felony drug possession and eluding, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Lupo appeared in front of 6th District Judge Todd Garbett for an arraignment hearing Thursday, during which he was ordered to be incarcerated with a no-bond hold because of the probation violation.
Lupo is due back in court on May 26 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony drug possession and eluding charges, Lupo faces up to 12 years in prison and a fine of up to $65,000.