A 48-year-old Rockland man is facing a felony charge for failing to register as a sex offender.
Brad L. Wacaster is accused of not registering his change of address, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial in District Court has been set for Aug. 24.
If convicted of the crime, Wacaster faces up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Wacaster allegedly didn’t update his address this month even though he had been staying at a new location for roughly two weeks, according to court records. Authorities subsequently took him into custody on Aug. 16.
He was still being held at the Bannock County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.