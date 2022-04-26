A 49-year-old Power County resident has been charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace following an incident earlier this month in which a cat was found intertwined in a wire fence.
Brian Leffler was cited with the misdemeanor and released on Saturday after a Power County Sheriff’s Office investigation, Chief Deputy Kasey Kendall told the Idaho State Journal on Tuesday.
The charges against Leffler stem from an incident on April 15 in which the sheriff’s office received a report that two dead cats were hanging from a tree in the area of Garden Road east of American Falls, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on April 16.
A deputy was dispatched to the scene and observed one dead cat intertwined in a wire fence, the sheriff’s office said. The positioning of the cat made it appear as if cats were intertwined in the fence, police said.
“Understandably so, the reporting party felt there were two deceased cats present due to the position of the cat on the fence,” the sheriff’s office post said.
Kendall said the Power County Sheriff’s Office and Power County Prosecutor’s Office worked together to determine the appropriate charge to file against Leffler.
Initially, the sheriff’s office had considered the incident to be an animal cruelty investigation but ultimately Leffler was cited with disorderly conduct, which according to state statute includes actions that are determined to be offensive conduct, Kendall said.
Kendall said he didn't know exactly why the cat was intertwined within the fence, but added that Leffler said he was worried about animals that were on the loose that were attacking his chickens.
Leffler is due in court on May 8 in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis for an arraignment hearing.
The maximum penalty for a misdemeanor disturbing the peace charge is up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.