POCATELLO — A 43-year-old local man has been charged with a felony after police say he threatened another man with an ax.
Kevin Lee Farnsworth, of Chubbuck, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 11:53 p.m. on Sunday.
Chubbuck police officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue for the report of a physical disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers interviewed a witness who identified Farnsworth as the man who was wielding an ax, though he was not armed when officers arrived, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Officers interviewed the victim who said a friend of his was coming to pick him up and that when he exited his apartment he observed Farnsworth standing by the friend's vehicle, adding that he was concerned about what Farnsworth was doing.
The victim said he told Farnsworth to go away and mind his own business, which resulted in the pair exchanging words and then Farnsworth punching him in the side of the head, police said. The two got into a physical altercation and Farnsworth took the man down to the ground and put him in a headlock, according to the police report.
After the two separated, Farnsworth entered his apartment, retrieved an ax and approached the victim with the weapon held upright, police said.
The victim said he was afraid that Farnsworth was going to strike him with the ax, according to the police report.
Officers observed the ax on the floor inside Farnsworth’s apartment and retrieved it as evidence, police said.
When interviewed by officers, Farnsworth said he was only wielding the ax to protect the women who live on the property, police said.
Officers ultimately arrested Farnsworth and charged him with felony aggravated assault before transporting him to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Farnsworth appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Monday, during which his bond was set at $25,000.
Farnsworth is due back in court on Oct. 26 for a preliminary hearing during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level.
If convicted of the felony aggravated assault charge, Farnsworth faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
