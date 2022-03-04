An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after an investigation into a house fire in 2020 determined it was purposefully caused.
Wayne Neslen, 39, and a woman were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after the fire on July 15, 2020. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer was called to the hospital after the woman regained consciousness and reportedly said, "he had poured gas on me."
Police spoke to the woman the next day after when she was awake. She said she had been packing up clothing to leave the residence, located on the 700 block of Terrance Drive. She said Neslen then poured gasoline on her, which ignited, though she said she did not remember how the fire started.
An investigator for Farm Bureau Insurance told police he determined the fire started in a basement bedroom, and that samples from the room had tested positive for the presence of gasoline. The investigator said a butane lighter was found in the bedroom, and he concluded it was used to start the fire.
Neslen told police the fire started while he was working on an air conditioner in the basement and that he had a gas can in the basement. He reportedly first said the gas can was in a walkway, then said it may have been next to a television.
Neslen was charged with first-degree arson, punishable with up to 25 years in prison, and made his first court appearance Thursday. He was released from Bonneville County Jail after posting a $25,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 16 in Bonneville County Court.