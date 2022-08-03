A man was arrested Friday in Bingham County after he admitted to choking a woman multiple times.
Arturo Rosales, 28, told a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy that he choked the victim to get her to “calm down” after the two had an argument.
The victim’s sister called police Friday to report the choking, saying Rosales had choked the victim two days in a row.
The responding deputy interviewed Rosales upon arriving on scene. He said that on Thursday he became angry at the victim when she stopped talking to him during the argument.
Rosales reportedly told the deputy that the two began screaming and that he put his hands around her throat and held her down by her neck.
Rosales said he became angry the next day while trying to talk to the victim and choked her a second time. He reportedly said he threw the victim against a wall. He said he then used one hand to choke the victim and the other to hold her hands down. He told the deputy he “blacked out” afterward.
“I asked Arturo if he believed grabbing someone by their throat was a good way to get someone to calm down,” the deputy wrote in the affidavit. “Arturo stated it was not.”
The victim corroborated Rosale’s explanation, adding that he hit her multiple times in the chest.
Rosales was arrested and charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Rosales and the victim. He was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 11 in the Bingham County Courthouse.
