Austin William Kolsen

Austin William Kolsen

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A 21-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he punched a Pocatello police officer in the face numerous times.

Austin William Kolsen, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony battery on a police officer following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 28.

