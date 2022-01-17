CHUBBUCK — A 55-year-old local man was recently arrested after allegedly leading Chubbuck police on a high-speed chase while operating a motorcycle.
Troy Allen Roberts, of Pocatello, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with felony eluding following a police chase that was called off for safety reasons, according to a Chubbuck police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
The incident began to unfold around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 when a Chubbuck police officer observed the driver of a Harley Davidson, later identified as Roberts, swerving between traffic at a high rate of speed near the diverging diamond interchange of Yellowstone Avenue and Interstate 86, police said.
The officer initiated his overhead lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop, but Roberts continued driving erratically while heading south on Yellowstone Avenue and over the Quinn Road overpass, police said.
Roberts continued heading south on Yellowstone Avenue, reaching speeds in excess of 65 mph on a street marked at 35 mph, police said. The officer noted that at one point Roberts looked over his shoulder at the officer pursuing him, according to police reports.
Roberts continued to drive at a high rate of speed and officers believed he would put other motorists at risk so the police chase was discontinued, police said.
A short while later, other officers located Roberts traveling from Philbin Road onto West Quinn Road and initiated a traffic stop, said police, adding that Roberts stopped this time.
Roberts said he did not realize there was an officer attempting to pull him over, but confirmed he was driving on Yellowstone Avenue and over the Quinn Road overpass a short while beforehand, police said.
Roberts was subsequently charged with felony eluding, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Roberts appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Jan. 12, during which Roberts was released from jail on his own recognizance, court records say.
Roberts is due back in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony eluding charge, Roberts faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.