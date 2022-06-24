POCATELLO — A 34-year-old local man was arrested Thursday night after police say he attacked a man with a large wooden stick.
David Allen Placket, 34, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery following the incident.
Pocatello police were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. 4th Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Thursday for the report of a physical disturbance between two men, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Friday.
Upon arrival, police came into contact with a shirtless man who had multiple bruises and red marks on the left side of his torso, police said. The man told police that Plackett had attacked him with a baseball bat, striking him numerous times in the torso and attempting to hit him in the head though he was able to block those strikes with his arm, according to the police report.
The victim told police that he knows Plackett and that Plackett is a member of the street gang known as the Severely Violent Criminals.
Police came into contact with Plackett at a nearby apartment complex. While interviewing him, Plackett admitted to using what he described as a wooden stick to strike the victim at least five times, police said.
Plackett said he believed the victim had a knife on him but never saw a knife during the incident, police said.
Plackett was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge Bryan Murray for an arraignment hearing Friday, during which he was ordered to be released on his own recognizance.
Plackett is due back in court on July 5 for a preliminary hearing in which local prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated battery charge, Plackett faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.