POCATELLO — A 56-year-old local man was arrested recently after police say he assaulted an officer following a verbal altercation with a woman.
James Kirkpatrick Pool, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of battery on a police officer and one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, court records show.
The incident began to unfold around 12:20 a.m. Saturday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the 600 block of West Maple Street for the report of a disturbance near a motorcycle involving a man and a woman, according to police records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Officers arrived on scene and located the motorcycle but did not see a man or a woman near it. The officer searched around the scene and located the man and the woman lying in a tree planter near the motorcycle.
The officer identified himself as a police officer and asked the man, later identified as Pool, to stand up and speak with officers but he initially refused, police said.
Pool finally stood up and the officer explained that he was sent there to investigate a disturbance, to which Pool said he had done nothing wrong, according to the report.
The officer asked Pool to provide his identification but Pool refused and tried to walk away from the scene. The officer told Pool he was accused of disturbing the peace and is visibly intoxicated while in public and needed to provide identification, police said.
Pool then threatened to assault the officer, which resulted in the officer attempting to place Pool in handcuffs, the report says.
The officer and Pool then got into a physical disturbance that involved Pool grabbing and squeezing the officer’s forearm and rolling, pinning the officer’s arm between Pool’s body and the ground, police said,
The officer then delivered two elbow strikes to Pool’s head causing him to let go, said police, adding that Pool was subsequently arrested and charged with felony battery on a police officer.
Pool was transported to the Bannock County Jail Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $10,000. Pool posted the bond on Monday and was released from jail.
He is due back in court on Aug. 24 for a preliminary hearing where prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court for trial.
If convicted of the felony battery on a police officer charge, Pool faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.