POCATELLO — A 35-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he recently stole a woman’s debit card, twice, and also stole another woman’s tablet.
Dillon Hawk Cerino, of Fort Hall, has been charged with robbery, grand theft and two counts of criminal possession of a financial transaction card, all felonies.
The incident began to unfold around June 20 when a woman arrived at the Pocatello Police Department to report that she believed someone had stolen her debit card around June 1 and again between June 10 and June 12 and then used it without permission, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
The woman told officers and provided financial statements that showed about $730 had been stolen from her account, including two cash withdrawals from an ATM totaling $700 as well as two purchases at Fred Meyer and one purchase at McDonald’s that totaled about $30, police said.
The woman told police that she believed Cerino stole her debit card after she allowed him to stay at her residence for two nights, the report says.
The investigating officer was able to obtain video footage from McDonald’s, Fred Meyer and the ATM that showed Cerino completing the transactions, according to police.
Police then issued an arrest warrant charging Cerino with two counts of possession of a stolen financial transaction card and grand theft.
The second incident involving Cerino unfolded on Aug. 18 when Pocatello police were dispatched to Park Avenue for the report of a theft.
Upon arrival, officers came into contact with a woman who said that Cerino forcefully stole a tablet from her purse, according to a police report.
The woman told officers that she had been drinking the night before so she decided to sleep in her truck, adding that when she woke up she saw Cerino staring at her from down the street, police said.
The woman then said that Cerino approached the open passenger window and grabbed her purse, according to the report. The woman tried to stop him but Cerino overpowered her and started rummaging through her purse, ultimately grabbing a tablet from the purse and riding away from the scene on a bicycle.
A second arrest warrant charging Cerino with robbery was issued on Aug. 20.
Cerino was arrested on Aug. 21 and booked inside the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Aug. 21, during which his bond was set at a collective $60,000 for both incidents.
Cerino is due back in court on Aug. 31 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of just the burglary charge filed against him, Cerino faces no less than five years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
The other three felony charges carry a maximum penalty of up to 24 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000 if he is convicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.