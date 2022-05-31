POCATELLO — The man accused of shooting two Pocatello police officers with an AR-15 rifle near the 900 block of East Bridger Street on May 5 has been released from the hospital and jailed.
Todd Vernon Brewer, 45, of Pocatello, was released from the hospital and transported to the Bannock County Jail on May 26, according to court records.
Brewer faces two counts of aggravated battery on certain personnel and two enhancements for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime, all of which are felonies.
Brewer, who police said was shot twice during the incident, remains incarcerated with a $1 million bond.
Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said one of the injured officers, Mackenzie Handel, has since returned to work on a limited duty schedule and the other officer, Demetrius Amos, remains at home recovering with family.
Schei also reached out to both officers on behalf of the Idaho State Journal and asked each of them to describe their reactions to the show of support from the Gate City area community and beyond while they’ve been recovering from their injuries.
Handel, a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps and originally from Pennsylvania, told Schei he was “very grateful for the overwhelming support and well wishes from the community,” adding that he “is lucky to live in such a great community.”
Handel is a field training officer and SWAT team member and has been with the department for four years. Handel sustained one gunshot wound to the abdomen area during the shooting, Schei said during a press conference shortly after the May 5 incident.
Amos, who is originally from California and played football for Idaho State University, was shot at least twice during the incident. One of the bullets struck Amos in the abdomen and another entered his face, went into his neck and stopped in his chest area, Schei said.
Amos was also struck on his left hand near his fingers, said Schei, adding that he is not sure if the injury occurred from a separate shot or one of the two known shots that hit Amos.
Amos is a field training officer and SWAT team member who has been with the department for six years. Amos told Schei he was “very grateful for the outpouring of love and support I have received from the community. This is why I love working for and serving here in Pocatello. I cannot wait to get back to work, I truly appreciate everything.”
Police have not yet commented on how many shots were fired during the incident and how many police officers discharged their weapons during the incident. What motivated Brewer to allegedly shoot at police also remains unknown, though Schei has said that police were dispatched to 941 E. Bridger St. during the early morning hours of May 5 for a report of a domestic violence situation.
A total of 21 police officers responded to the shooting, which included two Idaho State Police troopers and five Pocatello Police Department trainees. The trainees, Schei said, had only been with the department for about two months and were completing their third day of field training when the shooting occurred.
Schei has previously said that officers contacted Brewer, who was armed with an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun, in the front yard of the Bridger Street home. After officers ordered Brewer to drop the rifle, Brewer raised it toward the officers and was fired upon.
After the officers fired, Brewer retreated from the yard of the home and toward an adjacent alleyway where officers followed him and an exchange of gunfire between Brewer and the officers ensued.
Amos and Handel were transported to Portneuf Medical Center via police squad cars, a decision that likely saved their lives, while Brewer was transported to PMC via Pocatello Fire Department ground ambulance.
If convicted of all felony charges and enhancements against him, Brewer faces a maximum penalty of up to 80 years in prison.
The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force continues to investigate the incident with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office leading that effort. Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog said that once the finalized report for that investigation comes across his desk, he will recuse himself to avoid any perceived conflict of interest and ask that a different prosecutor’s office make the ultimate decision to file any criminal charges against the officers involved.
Brewer is expected to make his first appearance in court next week.