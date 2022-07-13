POCATELLO — The 27-year-old local man who is charged for opening fire at police during an incident Saturday evening is also accused of pointing a pistol at a nearby resident beforehand, court records show.
Skylar Wind Dancer Johnson, of Pocatello, was arrested on Saturday night and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement for allegedly firing a 9mm handgun at two police officers in the 600 block of North Ninth Avenue. When Pocatello police officers were reviewing dictated police reports on Tuesday, it was learned that he first pointed the gun at his neighbor, police said.
The Idaho State Journal obtained the police report about the incident involving the neighbor, which transpired just before police were called and responded to the scene.
The neighbor was a woman who told police she walked out onto her back porch to smoke a cigarette and observed Johnson kneeling down in the backyard next to a vehicle, according to police.
Johnson stood up and pointed the firearm toward the sky before he turned around, looked at the woman and slowly pointed the gun at her, police said.
The woman grabbed her dog and ran into her home crying before dialing 911 and informing her husband that she had just had a gun pointed at her, according to the police report.
The woman said she then heard four shots go off while she was waiting inside of her home for police to arrive, police said.
When police interviewed the woman she said she was in fear for her life and was afraid that Johnson would shoot and kill her, police said.
Police did recover a black 9mm Luger handgun from the top of a toolbox in the bed of a white Ford truck that Johnson was standing next to during the confrontation with officers, police added.
Johnson was charged with felony aggravated assault on Tuesday for the incident involving the neighbor while he was incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail.
The Saturday incident involving Johnson occurred less than two blocks from a shootout in May between a man armed with an AR-15 and several Pocatello police officers. Two officers were wounded in the shootout but are recovering from their injuries.
Johnson is due back in court on July 21 for a preliminary hearing in relation to the two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement. Prosecutors during the hearing will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
His preliminary hearing for the aggravated assault charge is set for July 27.
If convicted of all three felony charges against him, Johnson faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
Additionally, prosecutors have filed notice with the courts that they intend to seek an extended sentence against Johnson for each of the three felony aggravated assault charges, which could extend any prison sentence levied against him by 15 years, bringing the total maximum prison time he could face to up to 30 years.