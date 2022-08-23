Brandon Ray Jim

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A 46-year-old convicted sex offender arrested last month for allegedly sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl in March was released from jail earlier this month. 

Brandon Ray Jim, of Pocatello, was charged with one count of felony sexual battery of a minor child via lewd or lascivious contact on June 22 following a Pocatello police investigation spanning several months.