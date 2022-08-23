POCATELLO — A 46-year-old convicted sex offender arrested last month for allegedly sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl in March was released from jail earlier this month.
Brandon Ray Jim, of Pocatello, was charged with one count of felony sexual battery of a minor child via lewd or lascivious contact on June 22 following a Pocatello police investigation spanning several months.
The investigation began to unfold on March 7 when a sibling of the alleged victim contacted police to report that the victim had disclosed to her that Jim sexaully abused her, according to an affidavit of probable cause document that contained Pocatello police records.
Police interviewed the 17-year-old girl, who said the sexual abuse occurred at a Pocatello home on the evening of March 3 or early morning hours of March 4, police said.
Another one of the victim’s siblings confronted Jim immediately after the alleged abuse occurred and told him to leave and that police were on the way to the home. Jim, who had been pretending to be asleep, left the residence, according to police reports.
Pocatello police interviewed Jim in May, during which he admitted to being in the same bed as the victim but denied ever touching her inappropriately.
Police submitted the information to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office for the review of criminal charges in June and Jim was charged on June 22.
An arrest warrant was issued for Jim on June 22 and he was arrested on July 8. He was incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello and his bond was set at 100,000 following a July 8 arraignment hearing in front of 6th District Judge Scott Axline.
During a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2, which Jim waived, Axline ordered Jim be released from jail on his own recognizance.
Prosecutors filed additional information against Jim on Aug. 2, which included charging him with being a persistent violator and notifying the court of its intent to seek a mandatory minimum sentence against Jim because he had previously been convicted of a sex crime against a child that required him to register as a sex offender, court records show.
The charging document states that Jim was convicted in December 1999 of felony abusive sexual contact without permission in Boise.
Idaho has a law, first introduced in 1993, that aims to protect children in the state from repeat sexual offenders based on the severe harm such actions can have on a child’s development.
“The legislature hereby finds and declares that the sexual exploitation of children constitutes a wrongful invasion of a child and results in social, developmental and emotional injury to the child,” the Idaho statute states. “It is the policy of the legislature to protect children from the physical and psychological damage caused by their being used in sexual conduct. In order to protect children from becoming victims of this type of conduct by perpetrators, it is necessary to provide the mandatory minimum sentencing format.”
Furthermore, the statute states, “Any person who is found guilty of or pleads guilty to any offense requiring sex offender registration as set forth in section … or any attempt or conspiracy to commit such a crime, shall be sentenced to a mandatory minimum term of confinement to the custody of the state board of correction for a period of not less than fifteen (15) years.”
The charge of felony sexual battery of a minor child via lewd or lascivious contact carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
The persistent violator enhancement could extend any prison sentence levied against Jim by no less than five years and up to life. If Jim is convicted of all the charges and enhancements against him, he faces no less than 20 years and up to life in prison.
Jim is due back in court on Aug. 29, during which he will be arraigned on his charges in district court in preparation that the case goes to trial.