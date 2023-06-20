Dean Stewart Anderson

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Jail

POCATELLO — A Bannock County jury on Tuesday was unable to convict or acquit a 38-year-old local man of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl in 2020 following a trial that started last week.

A new trial has been scheduled for Dean Stewart Anderson, of Pocatello, after a jury of seven women and five men remained deadlocked on the two felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor child he was accused of.

