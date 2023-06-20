POCATELLO — A Bannock County jury on Tuesday was unable to convict or acquit a 38-year-old local man of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl in 2020 following a trial that started last week.
A new trial has been scheduled for Dean Stewart Anderson, of Pocatello, after a jury of seven women and five men remained deadlocked on the two felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor child he was accused of.
Anderson, who was represented by Blackfoot attorney Justin B. Oleson, took the stand to testify on his own behalf. Bannock County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Erin Tognetti prosecuted the case and 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz presided over the trial.
Anderson was charged with two felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor child under age 16 in December 2020 following a Pocatello police investigation that was launched in connection to a Child Protective Services incident, the Idaho State Journal previously reported.
The 9-year-old girl had disclosed to a classmate that Anderson had inappropriately touched her, which led to the classmate telling their parents, who then called the principal of the school, police said. The principal then informed Child Protective Services and the police.
Police initially interviewed the 9-year-old girl to obtain minimal facts about the incident, learning that Anderson had touched her inappropriately on at least two different occasions, police said.
Police then conducted a forensic interview with the girl at a local child advocacy center, during which the girl again disclosed at least two instances in which Anderson forced the girl to perform various sexual acts, police said.
Anderson allegedly molested the 9-year-old girl on Oct. 1 and again between Nov. 1 and Nov. 26 in 2020, court records show.
The 9-year-old girl’s mother told police that Anderson had been attempting to contact her several times that day. Police then called Anderson to set up an interview.
Anderson arrived at the Pocatello Police Department where police interviewed him about the criminal allegations against him. Anderson denied ever touching the girl inappropriately, and police noted that he was cooperative and cordial throughout their interaction with him, police said.
During the interview, police obtained a search warrant for Anderson’s truck and cellphone, police said. A total of 12 items of evidentiary value were located inside the truck, said police, though they did not provide specific details about the evidence in their reports.
Anderson told police that he wanted to speak with an attorney before completing a polygraph examination and the interview was terminated, police said.
Anderson was subsequently charged with the two felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Anderson was ordered to be released from jail on his own recognizance in November 2021.
He failed to appear for a court hearing in February and he was ordered to remain incarcerated without bond until the trial began last week.
Anderson is set to appear in front of Naftz again for a new trial on Nov. 13.
He faces up to life in prison if convicted of either of the two felony lewd conduct charges.
