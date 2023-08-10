Vincent Bodily

Vincent Bodily

 Photo courtesy of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 38-year-old Jared Vincent Bodily on Monday evening on a Felony Warrant related to a road rage incident in July.

Bodily was identified as a suspect in the incident that took place on July 18 where he reportedly followed two vehicles on 25th EAst from the Lincoln Road area to the C-A-L Ranch parking lot and then pointed a gun at them.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.