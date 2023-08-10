Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 38-year-old Jared Vincent Bodily on Monday evening on a Felony Warrant related to a road rage incident in July.
Bodily was identified as a suspect in the incident that took place on July 18 where he reportedly followed two vehicles on 25th EAst from the Lincoln Road area to the C-A-L Ranch parking lot and then pointed a gun at them.
One victim told deputies that Bodily had cut them off in traffic causing them to slam on the brakes and to raise their hands in the air toward him. Bodily then followed the victim to the C-A-L Ranch parking lot, pulled between them and another vehicle traveling with the victim, and pointed a handgun at them through the passenger window. The victims drove away and called for help.
Deputies were able to identify Bodily from security camera footage of nearby businesses that showed the confrontation. After unsuccessful attempts to contact him, deputies obtained a warrant for Bodily’s arrest on two counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of reckless driving.
Just after 8:30 p.m.on Monday night, Deputies went to Bodily’s residence on Twin Pines Lane in Idaho Falls to serve the active warrant.
A Deputy contacted Bodily at the front door and advised him he was under arrest, but he immediately pulled away and was able to barricade the door preventing access.
As more deputies and an Idaho State Police Trooper arrived, they were able to set up a perimeter and evacuate two nearby residents temporarily as a precaution. Deputies negotiated with Bodily by phone and a patrol car PA system for several minutes before he agreed to peacefully come out. Bodily was taken into custody at that time without further incident.
Bodily was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where we was booked on the outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants. Bodily was also booked on a new charge of misdemeanor resisting arrest.
