IDAHO FALLS — Magistrate Judge Steven Gardner denied a motion to release Jake Eilander on Monday.
Eilander, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder after he reportedly shot and killed 44-year-old Ulises Rangel on March 30.
During argument, both Defense Attorney Alexander Sosa and Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean argued over the application of Idaho’s “stand your ground” law to Eilander’s defense.
Sosa brought up the law saying the judge should consider the likelihood of conviction in making his decision on whether to release Eilander. Sosa cited language in Idaho Code 19-202A(3) which states “In the exercise of the right of self-defense or defense of another, a person need not retreat from any place that person has a right to be.”
Bean, however, said the law did not apply, saying Eilander was the aggressor. She cited a security video which showed Rangel walking along a fence line. She said Rangel did not turn to face Eilander until Eilander approached Rangel with a gun in hand.
Court records state Eilander’s girlfriend told police that the confrontation began when Eilander said something to Rangel that made Rangel angry. Rangel and Eilander did not know each other before the shooting.
The lawyers’ dispute gave a window into how the attorneys could argue the case as it moves forward with a preliminary hearing.
Sosa also said Eilander should be released due to his local ties. He said Eilander grew up in eastern Idaho and that his family all lived in the area. He said Eilander lived in a trailer to “get closer to nature,” but that he could move in with relatives to have a permanent address.
Bean said Eilander’s living situation, however, made him effectively nomadic and that he would be harder to track down if the court needed to find him.
“The fact is that he’s homeless,” Bean said.
Bean was also concerned that his self-employment would make it harder to keep track of him during the day, as he would not have a set location to “punch in.”
Gardner agreed with Bean’s arguments, saying he did not find Sosa’s arguments compelling. He also noted Eilander had a felony record for drug possession, and was under supervised release at the time of the shooting. He did not allow Eilander to be released and kept the bail at $350,000.
Eilander is charged with second-degree murder, punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 3 in Bonneville County Court.