A 48-year-old local man has been arrested and charged with numerous felony sex crimes after police say he sexually abused a teenage girl many times over a six-year period.
Jonathan R. Alexander, of Bannock County north of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of lewd conduct and one count of sexual abuse of a child for allegedly abusing a now 14-year-old girl since she was 8, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
The investigation into Alexander began on Dec. 21 when Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a Bannock County home for the report of a disturbance. While on scene, the teenage victim told the responding deputy that Alexander had been sexually abusing her and that she had yet told her parents about it, police said.
The deputy assisted the girl in telling her mother about the abuse. The girl would participate in a forensic interview at a local child advocacy center on Dec. 22, during which she disclosed the abuse, according to the report.
The girl told the child advocate interviewer that the abuse began with Alexander showing her incest pornographic videos before the it escalated to inappropriate touching and ultimately forced sexual intercourse, police said.
The abuse lasted approximately six years and in some instances involved Alexander forcing the girl to engage in sex acts numerous times in one day, according to the police report.
The teenager would attempt to refuse Alexander’s advances, but when she did he would become angry and violent, said police, adding that the girl said she was afraid that if she did not comply with the abuse that Alexander would kill her and her family before killing himself.
The abuse continued for approximately six years from the time the girl was 8 years old up until about three weeks ago, according to the police report.
Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Alexander on Dec. 24 and booked him into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
In addition to the five felony sex crimes against a child, Alexander was also charged with misdemeanor resisting and obstructing arrest, stemming from his arrest on Dec. 24, court records show.
Alexander appeared in front of 6th District Judge Bryan K. Murray for an arraignment hearing on Dec. 27, during which his bond was set at $500,000.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Alexander to elevate his case from the magistrate to district court level during a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 9.
If convicted of just one of the felony rape or lewd conduct charges, Alexander faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. The sexual abuse of a minor child charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
