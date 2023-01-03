Jonathan R. Alexander

Jonathan R. Alexander

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

A 48-year-old local man has been arrested and charged with numerous felony sex crimes after police say he sexually abused a teenage girl many times over a six-year period.

Jonathan R. Alexander, of Bannock County north of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of lewd conduct and one count of sexual abuse of a child for allegedly abusing a now 14-year-old girl since she was 8, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

Tags

(1) comment

wildbill789

Probation and rider from "Plea Bargain Herzog."

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.