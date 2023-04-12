A 28-year-old local man facing two felony counts of lewd conduct was recently indicted on six other felony sex crimes by a Bannock County grand jury.
Kwentin Miller, of Inkom, now faces eight felony sex crimes against a child, including six counts of lewd conduct and two counts of rape. The Bannock County grand jury indictment was returned in February, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Charging documents accusing Miller of the four new counts of lewd conduct allege he molested a girl on numerous occasions for four years between 2015 and 2019 beginning when she was age 9.
Miller then allegedly began raping the girl for two years between 2019 and 2021 beginning when she was 13 years old, the charging document states.
Miller was first charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 in March 2022 after a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office investigation uncovered allegations that he sexually abused a 14-year-old girl twice between March and May 2021, according to a sheriff’s office incident report and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained last year.
Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies first began investigating that incident on Feb. 22, 2021, when they responded to Miller’s Inkom residence to speak with him about a referral from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Child Protective Services division.
Upon arriving at the home and knocking several times, the deputies observed Miller stand up, look out the window and then drop back down out of sight, according to the incident report.
The deputies continued to knock for several minutes until Miller opened the door, at which point Miller was advised of the Child Protective Services complaint. Miller began to cry, became confrontational and would not let the deputies into the home, the sheriff’s office said.
The then 14-year-old girl participated in a forensic interview at a local child advocacy center in March 2021, during which she made no disclosures of abuse and denied there was ever any sexual contact between her and Miller, deputies said.
The girl’s mother contacted authorities again in February 2022 to explain that the teenager had disclosed that Miller had in fact sexually abused her, beginning when she was 9-years-old, according to the incident report.
The teen completed another forensic interview, during which she disclosed Miller had been sexually abusing her for years, said deputies, adding that he abused her the same day of her first forensic interview in 2021.
The girl told authorities that Miller groomed her, which included telling her that he wanted to marry her when she turned 18, buying her a silicone “wedding” ring and writing her love letters that were stored underneath the stairs in Miller’s garage, deputies said.
Sheriff’s Office deputies searched Miller’s home in March 2022 and located a folded, handwritten note in a hole underneath the stairs in the garage, according to the incident report. The note was titled, “To my future wife,” and was signed with a heart with the initials KM above it, deputies said.
Miller was subsequently charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
The new charges filed against Miller in February stem from the same initial sheriff’s office investigation and involve the same sole victim.
When Miller was initially charged and arrested in March 2022, his bond was set at $25,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. Miller posted the bond shortly after he was arrested and was released from jail.
Miller was not arrested as a result of the new charges being filed but was issued a summons to appear in court.
He is due back in court on April 17 for a hearing regarding a motion that his Blackfoot-based attorney Justin B. Oleson filed, which requested that both of Miller’s criminal cases be combined into one case.
Each of the six felony lewd conduct and the two felony rape charges Miller faces carry a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if he is convicted.
