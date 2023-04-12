Kwentin Miller

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

A 28-year-old local man facing two felony counts of lewd conduct was recently indicted on six other felony sex crimes by a Bannock County grand jury.

Kwentin Miller, of Inkom, now faces eight felony sex crimes against a child, including six counts of lewd conduct and two counts of rape. The Bannock County grand jury indictment was returned in February, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

