POCATELLO — A 19-year-old local man has been charged with a felony after police say he allowed a juvenile teenager to ride on the hood of his vehicle in the parking lot of a public swimming pool and the teen was injured when he fell off.
Isaac Eduard Gerrish, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony injury to a child following the incident, which began to unfold around 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.
Pocatello police were dispatched to the parking lot of the Ross Park Aquatic Complex on South Second Avenue Wednesday evening for the report of a juvenile that had fallen off the hood of a car and was injured, police said.
Upon arrival, police came into contact with a 15-year-old boy who had suffered a broken collarbone as well as multiple lacerations to his left leg and the left side of his face, police said. The 15-year-old boy was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello via a Pocatello Fire Department ambulance, according to the report.
Police then interviewed Gerrish, who admitted to allowing the 15-year-old boy, whom Gerrish said had previously suffered a traumatic brain injury prior to Wednesday’s incident, to ride on the hood of the car while he drove, police said.
Gerrish admitted to driving approximately 35 mph while the 15-year-old boy attempted to hold onto the car, said police, adding that Gerrish said he turned into the Ross Park Aquatic Complex parking lot while traveling 35 mph, which threw the 15-year-old boy off of the hood of the car and onto the asphalt.
Gerrish said that after the boy fell off the car he attempted to stand up but began shaking uncontrollably, according to police.
Gerrish was charged with felony injury to a child, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Gerrish appeared in front of 6th District Judge Thomas W. Clark for an arraignment hearing on Thursday, during which Gerrish was ordered to be released from jail on his own recognizance and a no-contact order was issued between him and the 15-year-old boy, court records show.
Gerrish is due back in court on May 24 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony injury to a child charge, Gerrish faces no less than one and up to 10 years in prison as well as a fine of up to $50,000.