Joshua Ray Constantinoff

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A 35-year-old local man has been charged with felony injury to a child after police say he attempted to strangle a 13-year-old boy.

Joshua Ray Constantinoff, 35, of Pocatello, was charged on Monday following a Pocatello police investigation on Saturday, according to police and court records.