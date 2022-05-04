POCATELLO — A local judge recently tossed a plea agreement between Bannock County prosecutors and a Washington man facing seven felonies after he pointed a firearm at a retired Idaho Supreme Court judge and his wife on Interstate 15 in Bingham County in September.
Sixth District Judge Rick Carnaroli during a hearing on April 25 refused to accept a plea agreement that would have required him to impose a unified 18-year prison sentence against Kyle Lewis Phillips, 34, of Spokane, Washington, and instead placed the case back on the trial calendar, according to court records.
The plea agreement Phillips reached in March involved him pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine and grand theft, both felonies. Phillips originally faced two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of the controlled substance fentanyl with the intent to deliver, grand theft and an enhancement for using a firearm during the commission of a felony crime, all of which are felonies.
All charges but the two felonies Phillips agreed to plead guilty to would have been dismissed had Carnaroli accepted the binding plea agreement. Additionally, Bannock County prosecutors had agreed to not charge Phillips with any other offenses that may have occurred prior to the plea agreement being signed in March and Phillips had agreed to pay $15,000 in fines as well as court costs and restitution, court records show.
The incident involving Phillips began to unfold around 1:47 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2021, when retired Idaho Supreme Court Judge Roger Stephen Burdick contacted state police to report that a male passenger, later identified as Phillips, was seated in the back of a red sedan with Washington plates when he flashed a handgun at Burdick and his wife while they were driving on Interstate 15 in Bingham County, state police said.
Idaho State Police troopers and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle just as it pulled off of Interstate 15 at exit 47 in McCammon, police said.
Police conducted a search of the vehicle and located an unloaded Makarov pistol, a loaded Springfield XD9 and $1,000 in cash in a lock box in the back passenger seating area, police said.
Police also located a loaded Taurus 9mm in a backpack in the back seat area and a loaded Beretta reported stolen out of Washington in a purse in the front seat of the vehicle, police said.
State police also located over $6,000 in cash and approximately 146 grams of fentanyl pills in four plastic bags in a black box, about 326 grams of meth in a bag in the back seat of the vehicle and about 33 grams of meth in another bag in the back seat area, police said.
Phillips was arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello following the incident.
Phillips was remanded back into the custody of the Bannock County Jail with the same bond amount following the hearing late last month.
His case is set to go to trial on July 6 so long as there isn’t an additional plea agreement reached beforehand that Carnaroli is willing to accept.
Phillips faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison and up to $225,000 in fines if convicted of all seven felony charges against him.