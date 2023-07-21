This week, members of the Bannock County HIDTA Task Force completed a months-long fentanyl investigation leading to the seizure of more than 5,000 fentanyl pills with an estimated $75,000 street value.
On Tuesday this week, a search warrant was executed in Pocatello by the task force (BADGES), which is comprised of members of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department, Idaho State Police, Chubbuck Police Department, and DEA.
During this search warrant, we seized approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills and several thousand dollars in cash.
On Wednesday, the Task Force apprehended the multi-state drug trafficker Jonely Rivera Doblado at the Maverick in Malad, with assistance from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
Rivera Doblado is believed to have been supplied by international drug cartels.
This arrest led to the seizure of over 4,000 fentanyl pills, which were hidden in a Doritos bag and resealed.
Additional cash was also located in the vehicle and seized.
The BADGES team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. BADGES is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), which is composed of members from BADGES.
The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including BADGES.
