Drugs in Doritos bag

A photo of fentanyl pills and the Doritos bag they were hidden in prior to being confiscated during a drug bust by local law enforcement earlier this week.

 Bannock County Sheriff's Office Photo

This week, members of the Bannock County HIDTA Task Force completed a months-long fentanyl investigation leading to the seizure of more than 5,000 fentanyl pills with an estimated $75,000 street value.

On Tuesday this week, a search warrant was executed in Pocatello by the task force (BADGES), which is comprised of members of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department, Idaho State Police, Chubbuck Police Department, and DEA.

