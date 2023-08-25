POCATELLO — A 20-year-old registered sex offender who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two teenage girls in November will spend up to the next year in prison after having his probation revoked following recently administered polygraph tests, court records show.
Following an Aug. 7 hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse, 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz, revoked the 30-year probation sentence imposed upon Zachary Michael Park, of Pocatello, and instead retained jurisdiction in the case.
Also known as a “rider,” a prison sentence with retained jurisdiction requires Park to receive intensive programming and education as an inmate of an Idaho Department of Correction facility for a period of up to one year. Upon completion of the rider, the court is then tasked with determining whether to reinstate the underlying prison term, which in this case was a unified 30 years, or put Park back on probation.
Park was accused in 2022 of raping two teenage girls and sexually abusing another but reached a plea agreement that dismissed two counts of felony rape in exchange for Park pleading guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 16 years of age, according to court records.
He was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail and put on felony probation for 30 years after a unified 30-year prison sentence was suspended during a sentencing hearing in February.
Park was recently ordered to complete a “rider” after violating his probation in several ways, according to court records.
Firstly, he was ordered to undergo sex offender treatment and never started, his probation officer wrote in a probation violation document.
During the polygraphs, Park allegedly admitted to engaging in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl. When reached for comment Friday, Park’s Pocatello attorney Craig Parrish stated that Park had admitted during the polygraph to engaging in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl prior to him ever being placed on probation.
Park also admitted during recent polygraph tests that he accessed the internet and social media in ways that were prohibited by his probation, court records show.
Park admitted during the polygraphs that he would gratify himself while searching for partially nude women undressing on YouTube and watching romance movies, according to the violation report.
Following the probation violation hearing, Park was remanded back into the custody of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office to be transported to an Idaho Department of Correction facility to complete his rider.
