POCATELLO — A 20-year-old registered sex offender who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two teenage girls in November will spend up to the next year in prison after having his probation revoked following recently administered polygraph tests, court records show.

Following an Aug. 7 hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse, 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz, revoked the 30-year probation sentence imposed upon Zachary Michael Park, of Pocatello, and instead retained jurisdiction in the case.

