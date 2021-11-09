POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was arrested on Nov. 3 after police say he violated a no-contact order and illegally possessed a firearm as a convicted felon.
Christopher D. White, 40, has been charged with one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one misdemeanor count of violating a no-contact order, according to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
The incident began to unfold around 2:37 p.m. on Nov. 3 when a Pocatello police officer observed a female driving a white 2003 Mitsubishi Diamante on East Clark Street in Pocatello with a man, later identified as White, riding in the passenger seat, police said.
The vehicle's registration was expired so the officer initiated a traffic stop, according to police reports.
The driver of the vehicle was confirmed to have a no-contact order between her and White, resulting in officers arresting White on the misdemeanor no-contact order violation charge, police said.
After placing White in the back of a police vehicle, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located a loaded .38 special handgun on the floorboard on the passenger side, police side.
White has previously been convicted of a felony, according to police reports, and he was subsequently charged with unlawful possession of a firearm charge.
White was transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge Todd Garbett for an arraignment hearing on Nov. 4, during which White’s bond was set at $1,000, according to court records. White posted the $1,000 bond and was released from jail on Nov. 4.
White is due back in court on Nov. 15 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court for trial.
If convicted of the misdemeanor no-contact order violation and felony unlawful possession of a firearm charges, White faces up to six years in prison and up to $6,000 in fines.
