CHUBBUCK — An 18-year-old local woman has been charged with a felony for allegedly battering a police officer on Friday.
Stoney High Eagle, of Fort Hall, faces one count of felony battery on a police officer following a disturbance at the Travelodge on West Burnside Avenue, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday.
The incident began to unfold around 2:10 p.m. when Chubbuck police officers were dispatched to the Travelodge for the report that a woman, later identified as Eagle, was intoxicated and threatening other residents, police said.
Upon arrival, the officers came into contact with Eagle who was slurring her words consistent with heavy alcohol use, police said.
Eagle told the officers that she had a relative staying at the Travelodge who could take her home, as the manager of the Travelodge wanted her trespassed from the building, police said.
One officer attempted to make contact with Eagle’s relative while another officer remained with Eagle, police said.
Eagle began yelling and being uncooperative with the police officer who remained with her, police said. Eagle was subsequently taken to the ground and while officers were trying to detain her she allegedly kicked the officer numerous times, police said.
Eagle was eventually placed into handcuffs and escorted outside, said police, adding that she refused to get into the officer’s patrol car.
Eagle was ultimately placed in the patrol car and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Eagle appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Kress for an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, during which she was released from jail on her own recognizance.
Eagle is due back in court on Jan. 25 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony battery on a police officer charge, Eagle faces no less than one and up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.