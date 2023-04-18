CHUBBUCK — A local teenager is being charged as an adult with two counts of rape after police say he forced two underage girls to engage in sex acts against their will.
Kyler-Orion Rory Loseth, 17, of Chubbuck, was charged on March 8 with one count of felony rape and one count of felony rape by use of force following a Chubbuck police investigation that was launched in November 2022, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Loseth is accused of raping one girl by use of force between June and August 2021 and another girl between June and August 2022.
Though police reports released to the media identify both of the alleged victims, one of whom is now 18 years old, the Idaho State Journal does not identify victims of sexual abuse and will not be publishing their names.
Loseth is being charged as an adult in accordance with an Idaho statute that allows prosecutors to charge any juvenile over the age of 14 as an adult when they have been alleged to commit the serious felony crimes of murder or attempted murder of any degree, robbery, forcible penetration by the use of a foreign object, rape or mayhem.
The initial investigation into Loseth’s crimes began when allegations surfaced that he was reportedly molesting juveniles, according to a police report the Journal recently obtained.
Through the course of that investigation, Chubbuck police learned that Loseth had allegedly raped two teenage girls.
Chubbuck police contacted the family of the two girls Loseth was accused of raping and both girls agreed to participate in forensic interviews at a local child advocacy center.
Both girls described incidents in which Loseth forced them to engage in sexual intercourse without their consent.
During the course of the forensic interview, one of the girls told the interviewer that she only knew Loseth by the name of Keevie.
That girl then participated in a photo lineup, during which she was able to successfully identify Loseth as the person she knew as Keevie.
Court records indicate Loseth was arrested on March 9. He is currently being held at the 6th District Juvenile Detention Center in Pocatello following an arraignment hearing on March 9 during which his bond was set at $50,000. Under Idaho criminal rules he cannot be held at the county jail because he’s under 18.
No-contact orders were also issued between Loseth and the two alleged victims in the case.
Loseth is set to appear in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson for an arraignment hearing Wednesday, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If Loseth is convicted of just one of the felony rape charges, he faces up to life in prison.
