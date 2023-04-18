Police Lights

CHUBBUCK — A local teenager is being charged as an adult with two counts of rape after police say he forced two underage girls to engage in sex acts against their will.

Kyler-Orion Rory Loseth, 17, of Chubbuck, was charged on March 8 with one count of felony rape and one count of felony rape by use of force following a Chubbuck police investigation that was launched in November 2022, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

