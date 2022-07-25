POCATELLO — A Bannock County jury convicted a 33-year-old local man Thursday of one count of felony lewd conduct against a child stemming from criminal charges filed against him in 2020.

Timothy David Viles, 33, of Pocatello, was initially charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct in January 2020 following a five-month Pocatello police investigation that was launched in August 2019.