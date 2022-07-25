POCATELLO — A Bannock County jury convicted a 33-year-old local man Thursday of one count of felony lewd conduct against a child stemming from criminal charges filed against him in 2020.
Timothy David Viles, 33, of Pocatello, was initially charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct in January 2020 following a five-month Pocatello police investigation that was launched in August 2019.
Prosecutors alleged in charging documents that Viles sexually abused an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl between January 2017 and February 2019.
Both girls participated in separate forensic interviews at a local child advocacy center, during which they disclosed the abuse.
Police interviewed Viles in September 2019 and he denied ever sexually abusing the two girls and offered to take a polygraph test to clear his name, said police, adding that Viles would later schedule and then cancel the test after consulting with an attorney.
Viles was charged and arrested in January 2020. He posted a bond in February 2020 and was released from jail.
The jury trial for Viles began in front of 6th District Judge Javier Gabiola in Bannock County on Tuesday. The trial involved prosecutors calling both girls to testify as well as a relative of the girls and an employee of the local child advocacy center who spoke as a expert on child sexual abuse cases.
Also, a nurse who conducted sexual assault examaninations on both girls was also called to testify.
Viles would take the stand to testify in his own defense and also called upon two family members to testify. The trial lasted two days and the jury returned on the third day to deliberate.
The jury deliberated for about seven hours before finding him guilty of one count of felony lewd conduct against a child and acquitting him on the other, court records show. He was remanded back into the custody of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and incarcerated at the jail with no bond.
Viles faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 during a sentencing hearing set for Sept. 19.
“It’s fair to say that I am disappointed he was not found guilty on both charges but I hope that justice will be served at sentencing,” Bannock County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney handling the case Erin Tognetti said about the trial.