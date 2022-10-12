Jesse Patrick Leigh (mug for prelim)

Jesse Patrick Leigh

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A local judge recently ruled in favor of prosecutors copying the files of a recording device at the center of a double first-degree murder case in preparation for two regional forensic laboratories to potentially analyze the device, court records show.

Jesse Patrick Leigh, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder for allegedly firing the fatal shots that killed his estranged wife, Jennifer, 41, and her boyfriend Timothy Hunt, 21, both of Pocatello. The incident occurred at the Leigh family home on the 4200 block of Philbin Road on the evening of Oct. 15, 2021.

Jesse Patrick Leigh home following shooting (follow)

Police tape cordons off the scene of the Oct. 18 double homicide at a mobile home park on Philbin Road in Pocatello. Jesse Patrick Leigh, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder for the incident.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.