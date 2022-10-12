Police tape cordons off the scene of the Oct. 18 double homicide at a mobile home park on Philbin Road in Pocatello. Jesse Patrick Leigh, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder for the incident.
POCATELLO — A local judge recently ruled in favor of prosecutors copying the files of a recording device at the center of a double first-degree murder case in preparation for two regional forensic laboratories to potentially analyze the device, court records show.
Jesse Patrick Leigh, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder for allegedly firing the fatal shots that killed his estranged wife, Jennifer, 41, and her boyfriend Timothy Hunt, 21, both of Pocatello. The incident occurred at the Leigh family home on the 4200 block of Philbin Road on the evening of Oct. 15, 2021.
Prosecutors during a preliminary hearing for Leigh in April presented the contents of a digital recording device found hidden in a heating vent inside the Leigh family home and apparently active at some points during the fatal confrontation. Some of Jennifer's family members located the device inside the Leigh family home while retrieving items for Leigh and Jennifer’s then 7-year-old child, who witnessed the shooting, according to video evidence presented during the first day of the preliminary hearing in April.
Pocatello police detectives testified during the hearing that the recording device was voice activated, in that it would turn on and begin to record when it detects noise and would stop recording if no noise was detected for a period of time. Detectives testified that they were unable to associate an exact date and time for each of the segments because of the nature of the voice-activated feature.
Prosecutors believe the recorder did keep track of the date and time of particular recordings and filed a motion in August requesting the device be submitted to a forensic laboratory for further testing.
“It is believed that, with intrusive examination of the recorder, individual date and time information from each recorded segment might be obtained; however, due to the nature of the examination that must be performed there is a possibility that the recorder could be rendered inoperable by the process,” prosecutors wrote in the Aug. 25 motion.
To complete the required testing, prosecutors asked the 6th District Judge handling the case, Robert C. Naftz, to find that prosecutors didn’t intentionally destroy evidence in the case in the event the recorder is somehow damaged in the process and to allow prosecutors and Pocatello police detectives to make a copy of the segments contained on the recorder.
“The state further requests that the court also find that a duplicate copy of the recordings contained on the recorder…be deemed an acceptable replacement/duplicate for the recorder that was destroyed and/or had its condition changed,” prosecutors wrote in the motion.
Prosecutors and Leigh’s court-appointed attorney, Bannock County Public Defender Dave Martinez, made oral arguments on the motion on Spet. 29. Naftz took the issue under advisement and issued a written order on the matter on Oct. 5.
Naftz ruled that Leigh will schedule an appointment to meet with Pocatello police detectives to ensure the recorded segments on the device and duplicates of those recordings captured via another police-owned recorder are the same.
Additionally, Naftz ordered that the state purchase a brand new recorder of the same make and model as the initial device located in the Leigh family home and then submit the device to Rocky Mountain Information Network, a forensic laboratory headquartered in Phoenix, and West Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory, a forensic lab in Salt Lake City, for each facility to review and evaluate.
“Each facility will then provide an affidavit to the state which includes information about whether or not the agency can analyze and/or conduct a forensic analysis of the recorder,’ Naftz wrote in the order. “Furthermore, said affidavit will include information of who may be involved in the testing of the recorder, the estimated length of time needed for the examination to be completed, a general overview of how the examination will occur; and also, if possible, what likelihood of damage and/or destruction to the device would occur during the analysis and/or examination.”
Once Leigh has reviewed the duplicated recordings and prosecutors have received the affidavits from the two forensic labs, Naftz will schedule a status conference hearing to determine the next step forward in adjudicating the case.
Leigh remains incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail with a $1 million bond. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty against him.
The earliest the case could head to trial is May 2023 and a secondary trial date has been scheduled for July 2023, court records show.
If convicted of either the two felony first-degree murder charges, Leigh faces up to life in prison.
