Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Law enforcement officials say Taylor Taranto, a man wanted for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, has been arrested in the Washington neighborhood where former President Barack Obama lives.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man arrested near former President Barack Obama's Washington home on charges in the U.S. Capitol riot had two guns, 400 rounds of ammunition as well as a machete in his van, a federal prosecutor said Friday.

Taylor Taranto, 37, was arrested Thursday after being spotted a few blocks from the former president’s home and chased by U.S. Secret Service agents. Court documents unsealed Friday show Taranto is charged with four misdemeanors related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

