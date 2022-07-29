Inmates move around yard at Idaho State Correctional Institution (generic)

Inmates move around the yard at the Idaho State Correctional Institution in Ada County near Kuna.

 Photo courtesy of the Idaho Department of Correction

An Idaho Department of Correction program that started in 2016 has been proving its value in helping inmates re-enter the community, says Jeff Kirkman, the program manager of the department’s Free2Succeed mentor program.

Providing mentors for former prisoners returning to society helps them get through critical and difficult times and will help provide needed guidance and support for them, he said.