An Idaho Department of Correction program that started in 2016 has been proving its value in helping inmates re-enter the community, says Jeff Kirkman, the program manager of the department’s Free2Succeed mentor program.
Providing mentors for former prisoners returning to society helps them get through critical and difficult times and will help provide needed guidance and support for them, he said.
It can also possibly provide benefits for their loved ones, according to information from the Idaho Department of Correction.
Kirkman said the mentors are typically unpaid former prisoners who work with offenders that are about 30 to 90 days from being released as well as those who are already on community supervision.
He says mentors have helped reduce the recidivism rate and are making a significant positive impact.
Overall, the mentoring program has helped reduce the recidivism, or the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend, rate by about 10 percent, he said.
And he adds they want to keep getting that number even lower.
“We’re focusing on recidivism and focusing on people changing behavior, connecting to the community and (finding) positive resources,” Kirkman said. “We can see in the numbers that it’s working and we can see in the people that it’s working.”
Mentors can help with things like how to cope with challenges and provide guidance and advice for how the recovering offender should treat his prior friendships, many of which may not be the most positive influences.
That is something for which mentors have really had a positive impact for the people in the program, Kirkham said.
The program hopes to make further inroads in bringing down the rate that released prisoners reoffend in the state of Idaho.
“We want to keep getting it lower and focusing on people changing behavior,” Kirkman said.
He says there’s high level data that shows the mentor program is having an effect in that direction.
And the mentors are continuing to play significant roles in those changes.
He says there are many things mentors can do that the Idaho Department of Correction can’t do just because of the nature of the job.
Mentors come from all walks of life, all ages and a variety of backgrounds, according to Idaho Department of Correction information.
They can provide opportunities for offenders to change and provide comfort and encouragement through difficult and stressful times. Because many of the mentors are former convicts themselves, they can speak from experience and communicate in ways that better resonate with those hopeful to positively re-integrate with society.
They can also ensure the offender attends and completes required programs.
And they can help them seek positive and edifying activities to develop their social and problem-solving skills.
Further, they can also help the released former offenders look for appropriate housing.
Mentors also help fulfill the department’s mission of protecting the public by being a part of the offender's support system and ensuring a successful transition into Idaho’s communities, according to department information.
And the IDOC has also partnered with the AmeriCorps VISTA program, which involves placing an AmeriCorps VISTA member in each of the seven probation and parole district offices throughout the state to help in building capacity and sustainability with the Free2Succeed program.