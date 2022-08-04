A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree arson in connection with a fire that extensively damaged a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building on South Maple Grove Road in Boise early Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua M. Blair is also charged with felony burglary in connection with the incident. He is being held in the Ada County Jail on a $100,000 bond.