With the unrelenting spam calls received daily on cell owners’ phones, Idaho will be joining a task force of 50 attorneys general to crack down on illegal robocalls and hold providers accountable.
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced this move last week.
“The creation of the task force is a big step forward in our fight against scam robocalls,” Wasden said in a press release. “These calls are universally loathed by consumers and some telecommunications companies aren’t doing what they can and should to help solve the problem.”
The task force will investigate and take legal action against telecommunications involved in bringing these illegal foreign calls to the U.S., as most come from other countries. Gateway providers that profit from these calls often fail to protect against them, said Brett DeLange, chief of the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division.
“Quite a few originate overseas, whether it’s India or the Caribbean or Europe,” DeLange said in an interview. “It makes it very difficult, just as a jurisdictional sort of thing, trying to reach out to these companies to stop them.”
DeLange estimates 160,000 robocalls are made to Idaho every day, with providers profiting from the cell traffic.
Idaho will be taking part in the task force by reviewing data and coordinating resources with other states to determine which providers are at fault.
“You can’t facilitate something that’s unlawful,” DeLange said. “If you know something’s unlawful and you continue to allow it, there’s different laws on the books that can hold you accountable.”
The task force has begun investigations on 20 gateway providers and other groups.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, any call with a recorded message instead of a live person is a robocall. Some robocalls are allowed under FTC guidelines, such as calls from health care providers or candidates campaigning for office.
Robocalls that try to sell something over the phone to an individual without their written consent are illegal, and oftentimes, a scam.
As for dealing with unknown numbers, DeLange said to not give them any attention.
“It doesn’t do any good to listen, it doesn’t do any good to try to click on a button that says ‘remove me,’ because that just tells them that you’re a live number,” DeLange said. “Just hang up.”
At a minimum, robocalls can be intrusive, but for some individuals, it can result in them losing out on business, DeLange said.
“I can tell you what the DeLange family does, we don’t answer the phone,” he said. “But not everyone can do that.”