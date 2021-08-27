An Idaho Falls police officer who is charged for the shooting death of a man in his own backyard pleaded not guilty Friday.
Elias Cerdas, 26, made his first appearance in court with Defense Attorney Dennis Wilkinson. Lead Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Nye and Deputy Attorney General Jessica Kuehn appeared for the state.
Cerdas is charged with involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Joseph Johnson, 37, on Feb. 8. Cerdas and other law enforcement officers were searching for Tanner Shoesmith, a suspect who ran away from a traffic stop. A witness told police they saw a man running with a gun.
Cerdas was indicted via a grand jury proceeding, a process in which members of the public are presented evidence by a prosecutor and determine whether the evidence is enough to warrant a criminal charge.
Both Wilkinson and Nye said they expect a jury trial would take between five and seven days. Wilkinson said there would be several expert witnesses in the case, and that he would need time to prepare.
District Judge Darren Simpson set a tentative start date for the trial on Jan. 4, to run through Jan. 12. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
Simpson also granted a motion by the defense to receive copies of the grand jury transcript. The prosecution did not object to the motion. Simpson ordered that the defense could only share the transcript with those directly involved in the case.
The attorneys also discussed a waiver of conflict filed by Wilkinson in the case. The waiver, filed Aug. 18, states Wilkinson had represented Idaho Falls police officer Hector Eli Kistemann in regard to the investigation into the shooting of Johnson.
Nye revealed that Kistemann was the only person to witness the shooting. Cerdas and Kistemann joined the Idaho Falls Police Department around the same time, in December 2019. The shooting was also recorded via officer body cameras.
Simpson questioned Cerdas in court to determine if he understood the potential conflict for Wilkinson. Cerdas said he understood and wished to retain Wilkinson as his attorney.
Wilkinson also revealed in court that he represented a third officer during the investigation, but that officer was not considered a key witness. Wilkinson also said that if Kistemann is called as a witness, his colleague Curtis Smith would cross-examine him on behalf of the defense.
Simpson said he wanted discovery completed and any motions filed at least three weeks before the jury trial.
The Idaho Falls chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police released a statement in response to the case saying it disagreed with the grand jury's indictment of Cerdas, but respects it.
"We have faith in the process and urge the community to be patient as the details of this incident emerge," the statement reads.
The FOP expressed its condolences to Johnson's family. It states that Cerdas and two other officers entered Johnson's backyard after they heard shouting. It states they encountered Johnson, who was armed, and told him to drop the weapon.
"This was a lethal force situation which resulted, sadly, in the death of Mr. Johnson," the FOP wrote in the statement. "Officers have seconds to assess a scene and sometimes less than a second to make a life and death decision. We do not need to make a split-second decision now."
What happened between the time officers ordered Johnson to drop his gun and the shooting has not been revealed publicly, either by the Idaho Falls Police Department or the Attorney General's Office.
Cerdas remains employed with the Idaho Falls Police Department. He has been assigned to desk duty as the case proceeds.