A Lewiston husband and wife have been charged with lewd conduct with a child for alleged incidents that took place more than 30 years ago.
Charges against Favor J. Heath, 53, and Alisha J. Heath, 53, were filed May 10 and both received summons to appear in court at that time.
Alisha Heath was charged with lewd conduct with a child under 16, a felony. She faces a maximum penalty of life in prison as well as a $50,000 fine. She was arraigned and pleaded not guilty Wednesday by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Her trial is set for Dec. 18.
Favor Heath was also charged with lewd conduct with a child under 16 and forcible sexual penetration by use of foreign object, both felonies. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison as well as a $50,000 fine for both charges. He was arraigned and pleaded not guilty Thursday by 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans. His trial is set for Jan. 8.
The alleged victim in both cases notified Lewiston Police Department in January 2018 of alleged child abuse from more than 30 years ago and made allegations of several incidents involving Favor Heath as well as an alleged incident with Alisha Heath.
She told investigators of one alleged incident when she was 4 years old in the basement of a home where she was allegedly forced to participate in sex acts with Alisha Heath and Favor Heath.
The alleged victim made other allegations of molestation, fondling and sexual abuse by Favor Heath, according to the affidavit. The charges against Favor Heath were amended July 28 to include the charge of forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object, according to court documents.
Police interviewed Favor Heath, who denied the allegations and demanded evidence, according to the affidavit.
The alleged incident with both Alisha Heath and Favor Heath took place between May 1988 and December 1992. The other alleged incident with Favor Heath took place between September 1984 to May 1988, according to court documents.
The alleged victim reported these incidents multiple times to law enforcement during the past decade and “remained consistent with the details of her abuse” in her statements, according to the affidavit.
The alleged victim also told investigators about allegations of abuse by Chad A. Heath, the brother of Favor Heath, which was then “independently corroborated” by others who were allegedly abused, according to the affidavit. Chad Heath, 48, of Lewiston, was charged in October 2022 with five counts of lewd conduct with a child and two counts of forcible penetration, all felonies, from alleged incidents from 1988-93 and 2011-18. He pleaded not guilty Jan. 11 and his jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 18, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.