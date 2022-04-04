LOGAN, Utah — A high school soccer coach was charged on Friday after authorities say he sent sexual messages to an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old female online.
Jorge Alejandro Cruz, 48, faces eight charges filed with the 1st District Court: three counts of second-degree enticing a minor by internet or text, one count of third-degree enticing a minor by internet or text, and four counts of third-degree dealing in materials harmful to a minor.
Cruz was booked into the Cache County Jail on Wednesday.
The charges stem from a nearly four-month investigation by the Logan City Police Department. In December, according to an affidavit filed with the court, an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old female was chatting online via a popular mobile messaging app. One individual, who was later identified as Cruz, asked to to send private messages to the officer, police wrote.
“Within minutes of beginning to chat with me, Jorge asked how young I was. I told him I was in 8th grade. Jorge told me I am very young and the group we were in was for adults because they share nude images,” police wrote, explaining Cruz then went on to ask several sexual questions of the undercover officer.
The next day, according to police, the conversation continued but ended after Cruz voiced suspicions that he was conversing with a “cyber cop.”
The affidavit describes sexually explicit conversations that later resumed between Cruz and the undercover officer. Police wrote Cruz sent four nude images to a chat group and enticed the undercover officer to engage in sex acts.
On Feb. 8, police wrote Cruz arranged a meet-up with the undercover officer, but later cancelled and asked about meeting the next day. When the conversation continued, police wrote that “Jorge became scared that I was an undercover cop,” and indicated it was best if they didn’t talk anymore.
Police detained Cruz on Wednesday and questioned him about the conversations. Police wrote that a search warrant revealed Cruz’ email was associated with several youth soccer teams.
Cruz initially denied talking to minors on the app, police wrote, but later recalled messaging the officer’s 13-year-old persona. Cruz told police he didn’t remember what they talked about and denied talking about meeting in person. He told police he was not interested in minors, according to the affidavit.
Cruz made his initial appearance in court on Friday. Cache County prosecutors argued Cruz be held on a no-bail status because be posed a risk to the public. After being appointed a public defender, counsel argued for bondable bail in a reasonable amount.
Cruz told the court he had been involved in the community for a long time and coached many youths without incident.
Judge Spencer Walsh said Cruz was presumed innocent, but still posed a danger to the community. Cruz was ordered to be held without bail and set to appear in court again on April 4.
The Cache County School District did not return a request for comment. Cruz has been the head coach of the Sky View High School soccer team for the past five years; the team won a state title in 2019. An interim head coach was named after Cruz’ arrest.