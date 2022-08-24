Shawn Dockstader

 Photo courtesy of the Cassia County Sheriff's Office

HEYBURN — A local man is charged with aggravated assault after police said he fired shots at another man to get him to leave his property.

According to court records, police responded to an Aug. 14 call regarding a male who said Shawn Dockstader, 57, told him to leave his property and fired two to three shots from a large handgun in his direction.