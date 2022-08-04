Four people arrested for felony drug possession

From left is Melanie Beth Croft, Terrell Mack Vansickle, Jascinto Soliz Trevino and Garland Wade Hidalgo

 Photos courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — Four people were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents in the Pocatello area, according to court and police records.

Terrell Mack Vansickle, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, meth, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.