POCATELLO — Four people were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents in the Pocatello area, according to court and police records.
Terrell Mack Vansickle, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, meth, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pocatello police on Aug. 1 observed a tan Buick sedan operating in the area of Alameda Park and after running the license plates realized the vehicle was displaying a fictitious license plate, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Officers noted a woman was driving the car and Vansickle was seated in the passenger seat. Officers watched Vansickle conduct several suspected narcotics transactions and eventually initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of South Fifth Avenue and Lovejoy Street.
A police K-9 was called to the scene and positively indicated that illegal drugs were inside the car, resulting in officers searching the vehicle, police said.
Inside the car officers located a backpack that contained a lockbox, said police, adding that a scale, multiple small baggies and suspected meth were located inside.
Vansickle was observed as the only person who was handling the backpack and was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Vansickle appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Cousin for an arraignment hearing Tuesday, during which his bond was set at $15,000.
Vansickle is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 16, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony possession of meth with the intent to deliver charge, Vansickle faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.
Melanie Beth Croft, 44, of Pleasant Grove, Utah, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, felony possession of a controlled substance, morphine, and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of Hawkins and Jenkins roads near Arimo for the report of a motorhome crash, according to an incident report the Journal obtained.
Upon arrival, police observed a motorhome had left the roadway and crashed into a grain silo, said deputies, adding that there were no tire tracks or skid marks on the roadway.
Police interviewed the driver, identified as Croft, who said she had been in Lava Hot Springs and was on her way back to Utah, deputies said. Deputies found the woman’s story to be odd considering she was not on a road that led to Utah, deputies said.
A tow truck was called to extract the motorhome and one of the tow truck drivers located what he believed to be marijuana in a container on the ground near the motorhome, deputies said.
The woman said someone from a state in which marijuana was legal was smoking the substance in her motorhome while she was in Lava Hot Springs, deputies said.
Croft provided the deputies with permission to search the motorhome and deputies located a large salt container with a false bottom that contained suspected meth, deputies said.
Croft was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail. While at the jail, one of the detention deputies located a glass meth pipe in the woman’s bra and also several three more bags and a container that contained loose pills inside her purse, deputies said.
Some of the pills would later be identified as morphine and an additional drug possession charge was levied against Croft, court records show.
Croft appeared in front of 6th District Judge Steven Thomsen on July 25, during which her bond was set at $20,000.
Croft on Wednesday appeared in front of Thomsen for a preliminary hearing, during which she waived her right to the hearing and her bond was reduced to $5,000. Croft posted the bond on Wednesday and was released from jail.
A trial date has not yet been set in her case.
Jascinto Soliz Trevino, 55, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident on July 31,
Pocatello police were dispatched to an alley near a home on the 100 block of North Second Avenue for the report of a welfare check on a man passed out on the ground, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
The person who contacted police said it appeared that a meth pipe was lying on the ground next to the man, according to the report.
Police arrived on scene, woke the man up and retrieved the meth pipe and a lighter from the ground near where the man was asleep, said police, adding that the pipe tested positive for meth.
Trevino was charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Trevino appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Monday, during which his bond was set at $5,000.
Trevino is set to appear in court again on Aug. 11 for a preliminary hearing.
Garland Wade Hidalgo, 57, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from an incident on Monday, police records show.
Pocatello police officers came into contact with Hidalgo, who was on the ground sleeping, near the 200 block of West Center Street around 1:45 a.m. Monday.
Officers confirmed Hidalgo had an outstanding warrant and detained him before searching a backpack on his person, police said.
Inside the backpack officers located another small bag that contained a white crystalline substance that tested positive for meth.
Hidalgo was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.
He appeared in front of Judge Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $20,000.
Hidalgo is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 11.
The penalty in Idaho for felony possession of a controlled substance is up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000. Most misdemeanor charges in Idaho, including possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and providing false information to law enforcement, are punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.