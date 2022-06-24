Four local men died in two separate crashes on East Idaho roads Thursday night including a fatal hit-and-run accident in Pocatello involving a pedestrian.
Robert Thomas Sequints, 30, of Pocatello, was fatally struck by a vehicle on the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 just north of the Pocatello Creek Road exit around 11:25 p.m.
Pocatello police on Friday morning issued a statement saying they were called out to Interstate 15 to assist Idaho State Police after a man, later identified as Sequints by the Bannock County Coroner's Office, was reported to be walking out in front of oncoming vehicles.
An Idaho State Police trooper located and attempted to restrain Sequints but he was able to resist and ran onto the freeway where he was struck by an oncoming vehicle, Pocatello police said. Sequints succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
The vehicle that struck Sequints did not stop after the collision and Pocatello police are searching for the driver of that vehicle as they continue their investigation into the incident.
Police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes and diverted traffic onto Pocatello Creek Road following the collision.
Interstate 15 northbound remained closed until around 3:30 a.m. Friday because of the incident.
Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6142 or Pocatello Public Information Officer Marlise Irby at 208-244-9311.
Earlier on Thursday night, three Bingham County men died in a four-vehicle crash near the intersection of South 1050 West and State Highway 39 in Bingham County around 8:23 p.m., according to Idaho State Police.
The Bingham County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the three men who died in the crash as Luke David Clark, 22, of Riverside, R. Anthony Garcia, 18, of Thomas and Joshua Vance Wells, 24, of Pingree.
Clark was driving a 2017 Ford F350 pickup eastbound on State Highway 39 when he failed to yield to stopped traffic and struck Wells, who was driving a 1982 Honda motorcycle, state police said.
After striking Wells, the Ford F350 continued further east and struck Garcia, who was driving a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica minivan, authorities said. The Ford F350 also struck a 2015 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup pulling a trailer that was being driven by a 65-year-old woman from Aberdeen, according to state police.
Clark was the only vehicle occupant involved in the crash who was not wearing a seat belt and Wells was wearing a helmet, state police said.
State Highway 39 was blocked in both directions for over four hours Thursday night because of the wreck.
The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.