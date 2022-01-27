Four local men have been arrested and charged with felony drug possession following four separate traffic stops last week.
Billy Joe Thomas, 44, of Arco, has been charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, meth, following a traffic stop in Pocatello.
A Pocatello police officer around 1:10 a.m. on Jan. 21 pulled over a vehicle on the 600 block of Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello and arrested the driver on an outstanding warrant, according to police. Thomas was identified as a passenger in the vehicle, police said.
A Pocatello police K-9 indicated there were drugs in the vehicle and Thomas was ordered to step out of the car, police said.
After stepping out of the car, officers searched Thomas and located a small amount of meth inside a gum package in his pocket, police said.
Thomas was subsequently charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Lee Brendon Cruz, 41, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, meth, following a traffic stop in Chubbuck, police said.
The incident began to unfold around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 when Chubbuck police received the report that a man, later identified as Cruz, was driving a white Dodge pickup truck erratically, striking other cars, driving on the sidewalk and swerving all over the road, police said.
Police came into contact with Cruz at the parking lot of the Smith's Food and Drug in Chubbuck.
Police inquired about Cruz’s driving and whether or not he was under the influence of alcohol or illegal narcotics and Cruz denied knowledge of driving erratically and said he was not intoxicated. Cruz also did not provide officers permission to search his vehicle, police said.
While one officer was speaking to Cruz, another looked inside his truck from the outside of the vehicle and observed a piece of tin foil with burn marks on the passenger side floorboard, police said.
Officers then searched the vehicle and found numerous items of drug paraphernalia as well as a small amount of meth, police said.
Cruz was subsequently charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Thomas and Cruz appeared in front of 6th District Judge Thomas Clark on Jan. 21 for separate arraignment hearings, during which Thomas’ bond was set at 20,000 and Cruz’ bond was set at $10,000.
Thomas and Cruz are scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 1 for separate preliminary hearings in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against them to elevate the cases from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
Daniel John Tuckett, 39, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces misdemeanor charges of eluding police and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The incident began around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday when Pocatello police observed Tuckett, who they knew to have outstanding warrants for previous drug charges, driving a silver Honda Civic in the 500 block of East Wayne Avenue.
An officer initiated a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Cedar Street, but Tuckett attempted to evade, police said. After a short distance, the Honda Civic slid and struck one of the officers' patrol cars before coming to a stop, police said.
Tuckett was subsequently taken into police custody without further incident, police said. After searching Tuckett, officers located drug paraphernalia and about 8.5 grams of meth in a baggie, police said. Tuckett was then booked into the Bannock County Jail.
Tuckett appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Wednesday, during which his bond was set at $25,000.
He is due back in court on Feb. 2 for a preliminary hearing.
Frank Wayne Young, 30, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The incident began to unfold during the early morning hours on Wednesday when Pocatello police observed a 2004 GMC pickup truck with only one working headlight, police said. Young was identified as the driver of the vehicle, and officers noted his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, police said. Police also located an open alcoholic beverage in the cupholder, police said.
Young was asked to complete a roadside field sobriety test, which he passed, said police, adding that Young was told he was free to go but was asked if officers could search his vehicle before he left. Young did not let officers search his truck but did let them search his person, police said.
Inside his jacket pocket, police located a marijuana pipe and short straw with white residue that Young said was from pills, police said.
Police located another bag of suspected drugs and when the officer referred to the drug as marijuana, Young corrected the officer and told him it was “shrooms,” police said.
Police then searched Young’s pickup and found an empty pack of cigarettes with more white powder that tested positive for meth, police said. Young was charged, arrested and booked into jail, police said.
Tuckett and Young appeared in front of 6th David Kress on Wednesday for separate arraignment hearings, during which Tuckett’s bond was set at $25,000 and Young’s bond was set at $10,000. Young posted his bond and Wednesday and was released from jail.
Tuckett and Young are scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 2 for separate preliminary hearings in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against them to elevate the cases from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
The maximum penalty for felony possession of the controlled substance meth in Idaho is up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.